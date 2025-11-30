Zelenskyy has not yet decided on candidate for position of head of Presidential Administration, - advisor Lytvyn

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet made a decision on the candidate for the position of head of the Presidential Office, who is to replace Andrii Yermak.

This was reported to journalists by Dmytro Lytvyn, communications advisor to the President of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

"The president is still deciding on the format for the Office's future work and wants to evaluate the ideas that have been presented over a period of time," Lytvyn said.

At the same time, he added that today's appointment of Oksana Markarova as advisor on Ukraine's reconstruction and investment does not yet concern personnel appointments in the leadership of the President's Office.

What preceded it?

On November 19, Censor.NET, citing a source "close to the Office of the President," and on November 20, hromadske, citing a source in the Servant of the People party, reported that Markarova had allegedly refused to head the OP instead of Andrii Yermak. Later, Markarova stated that she had not been offered the position of head of the Office of the President.

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Yermak's dismissal