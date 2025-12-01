Florida talks mainly focused on post-war borders – Axios

Talks between the Ukrainian and US delegations held in Florida were devoted almost entirely to the issue of the future border between Ukraine and Russia as part of a possible peace deal.

This was reported by Axios, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

According to one Ukrainian official, the meeting was "tense but not negative".

"We genuinely value the United States’ serious engagement. Our position is that we must do everything possible to help the US succeed without losing our country and while preventing further aggression," he said.

Read more: Kallas on Witkoff’s meeting with Putin: I fear that all pressure will be directed at Ukraine

A senior US official said Sunday’s talks were "positive".

Territories

After about an hour of discussion in an expanded format, the number of participants was reduced to three representatives from each side.

The line of territorial control was virtually the only issue discussed, the outlet writes.

Read more: Peace talks in Ukraine impossible without Europeans, - French Foreign Minister Barrot

The US side was represented by Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

Ukraine was represented by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Andrii Hnatov, and Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence Vadym Skibitskyi.

After the main part of the talks, Umerov and Witkoff held a separate one-on-one meeting. The NSDC Secretary later had another private conversation with the US special envoy.

Read more: Witkoff called talks in Miami "constructive" and confirmed meeting with Putin on 2 December

What is known about the Florida talks?

On 30 November, representatives of Ukraine and the United States held a meeting on an agreement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian delegation, reported to Volodymyr Zelenskyy that there had been "significant progress in narrowing the gap" between Ukrainian and US positions on a peace settlement.

Both sides described the conversation as "constructive" and said they had discussed all key issues – security, sovereignty and Ukraine’s future. According to their statements, the goal is a "dignified peace", meaning not just a ceasefire but security guarantees and Ukraine’s recovery.

Read more: Kyslytsia: Negotiations in Miami are substantive and constructive