Peace talks in Ukraine impossible without Europeans, - French Foreign Minister Barrot

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot insists that peace talks in Ukraine are impossible without European involvement.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Le Figaro.

"We have made every effort to ensure that everything is done in the interests of peace for Ukraine and security for Europe," he stressed.

The minister recalled that the 28-point "peace plan" of the United States had been "significantly altered."

Currently, "all issues related to European countries" have been excluded, but at the same time, for the first time, there has been a clear statement from the US about its readiness to cooperate with Ukraine on preparing security guarantees—military mechanisms that would prevent any further aggression after peace is achieved.

Barrot noted that although Russia seeks to limit the capabilities of the Ukrainian army, Europeans intend to support a "strong post-war" Ukrainian army.

"This will require us to assist in its restoration," added the French Foreign Minister.

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What preceded it?

It is known that on December 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to France.

The leaders of the two countries are expected to hold a one-on-one meeting, after which the Ukrainian president will visit the production facilities of French aerospace company Dassault Aviation.