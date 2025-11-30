Kyslytsia: Negotiations in Miami are substantive and constructive

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Kyslytsia reported on the progress of the Ukrainian delegation's negotiations in Miami. He wrote about this on his page on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

According to Kyslytsia, the participants of the meeting are working in a "warm atmosphere" that is conducive to possible progress in the negotiations. He also noted the role of the American participants in the process.

"A warm atmosphere conducive to potential progressive results. Excellent leadership by Marco Rubio. As in Geneva, I appreciate Jared Kushner's approach and how he presents his vision," the diplomat noted.

Kyslytsia emphasized that the discussion is substantive and that the process is currently developing constructively.

Watch more: US is being constructive: it is quite realistic to finalise steps for dignified end to war in coming days, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The path to peace

Before meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that negotiations between American and Ukrainian representatives should pave the way for Ukraine to remain "sovereign, independent, and prosperous" in the future.

"It's not just about ending the war. It's about ending the war in a way that creates a mechanism and a path forward that allows them to be independent and sovereign, never to have war again, and to ensure tremendous prosperity for their people," the US Secretary of State said.

What preceded it?