Kallas on Witkoff’s meeting with Putin: I fear that all pressure will be directed at Ukraine

The European Union's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, expressed concern that during negotiations between the US and Russia, the main pressure would be directed at Ukraine in order to force it to agree to concessions.

The top diplomat said this at the end of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting at the level of defense ministers, according to EP, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Pressure may be directed at Ukraine

Kallas answered questions about how she envisions the outcome of upcoming negotiations between US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"I am afraid that all the pressure will be directed at the victim, namely that Ukraine must make concessions and take on obligations," said the head of EU diplomacy.

She stressed that on the path to achieving peace in Ukraine, "we must not lose focus on the fact that it was Russia that started this war, Russia continues this war, and Russia deliberately strikes civilian populations and civilian infrastructure every day to cause as much damage as possible."

Read more: Witkoff held another meeting with Umierov today, - AFP

"So, yes, I am afraid that all the pressure will be directed at the weaker side, because that is the easiest way to stop this war, when Ukraine surrenders," says the top diplomat.

Kallas emphasized that such a scenario is not in the interests of Ukraine, the European Union, or global security. She also recalled that "the UN Charter states that you cannot change borders by force."

"If this works, we will see that those who have power get what they want, and that is not good for most countries in the world," added the head of European diplomacy.