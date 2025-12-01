Macron: "Peace agreements have not yet been formed"

French President Emmanuel Macron said that at this stage, there is no comprehensive peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to Censor.NET, the French head of state emphasized that currently, there is only a list of issues for which various parties are responsible.

Macron stressed that a real comprehensive plan is only possible if Ukraine, Russia, and European countries are all involved in the negotiation process at the same time.

Participation of European countries is a key condition

During a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, the French leader said that Europe had been preparing for several months to define its role in future agreements, particularly in the area of security guarantees. He noted that decisions on frozen assets, sanctions, European integration, and the security system can only be made with the direct participation of European partners.

Macron also noted that some of the key issues can only be resolved by the Ukrainian side, especially when it comes to territorial integrity and the future of the de-occupied regions.

"The issue of territories is the responsibility of your president, no one else. And American negotiators understand this clearly," Macron stressed.

Read more: We are working to ensure that there will be no third invasion by Russian Federation, — Zelenskyy

The role of the US and expectations regarding Russia's position

The French president noted the importance of American mediation in the current negotiation process. According to him, Washington can help obtain initial signals from Moscow regarding its readiness to discuss possible parameters for peace. Macron expressed hope that the US mediation efforts would contribute to real progress.

In his opinion, only a joint approach can ensure a result that will be acceptable and stable in the long term.

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