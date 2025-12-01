Macron: "Peace agreements have not yet been formed"
French President Emmanuel Macron said that at this stage, there is no comprehensive peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
According to Censor.NET, the French head of state emphasized that currently, there is only a list of issues for which various parties are responsible.
Macron stressed that a real comprehensive plan is only possible if Ukraine, Russia, and European countries are all involved in the negotiation process at the same time.
Participation of European countries is a key condition
During a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, the French leader said that Europe had been preparing for several months to define its role in future agreements, particularly in the area of security guarantees. He noted that decisions on frozen assets, sanctions, European integration, and the security system can only be made with the direct participation of European partners.
Macron also noted that some of the key issues can only be resolved by the Ukrainian side, especially when it comes to territorial integrity and the future of the de-occupied regions.
"The issue of territories is the responsibility of your president, no one else. And American negotiators understand this clearly," Macron stressed.
The role of the US and expectations regarding Russia's position
The French president noted the importance of American mediation in the current negotiation process. According to him, Washington can help obtain initial signals from Moscow regarding its readiness to discuss possible parameters for peace. Macron expressed hope that the US mediation efforts would contribute to real progress.
In his opinion, only a joint approach can ensure a result that will be acceptable and stable in the long term.
Talks in Florida
- Earlier, it was reported that NSDC Secretary and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov and his team were already on their way to the United States.
- On Sunday, 30 November, representatives of the United States and Ukraine are to meet in Florida to continue talks on an agreement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- Axios wrote that at the 30 November meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami, the United States wants to reach understandings on two issues – territory and security guarantees.
- It was later reported that talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations had begun in Miami.
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