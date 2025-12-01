We are working to ensure that there will be no third invasion by Russian Federation, — Zelenskyy

During his working visit to France, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the key tasks for our country remain absolutely clear: strengthening defense, obtaining effective security guarantees, and preserving Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.

The head of state announced this at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia violates its obligations

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is making every effort to prevent any attempts to disrupt future agreements on ending the war. According to him, Russia has repeatedly violated its commitments, so Ukraine needs to ensure the creation of security mechanisms that will prevent such scenarios from repeating themselves.

The President emphasized that it is particularly important in this context to provide Ukraine with reliable and effective security guarantees that will work in the long term and protect the country from new threats.

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Security guarantees for Ukraine

In turn, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the "Coalition of the Willing" had already completed work on security guarantees for Ukraine and intended to discuss them with the US.

Russia has not given any signals or evidence that it will stop its aggression. Ukraine is the only country that can discuss the issue of territory, because it is its territory, recognized by international law and sovereign. When it comes to security guarantees, they must involve Ukrainians. It is their territory, and also if representatives of the "Coalition of the Willing" are sitting at the table. Because they also act as guarantors, and because it is about the security of Europe," Macron stressed.

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