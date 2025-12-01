Yermak has half-hour meltdown at Zelenskyy before dismissal – media
Before his dismissal, Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak reportedly had a "meltdown" at Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a piece by Ukrainska Pravda (UP).
Sources in the president’s team said that when he was asked to submit his resignation, the head of the President’s Office unleashed a full half-hour meltdown at the president, with insults, reproaches and accusations.
Most members of the president’s team interviewed agree that after Yermak’s resignation, Zelenskyy seems to have reverted to his former self.
"Now he is energetic again – like the president we saw on 24 February 2022. And all of us are with him again. On Saturday, we had some very good meetings. The motivation and determination are truly off the charts," one member of the president’s team said.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
- Zelenskyy later said in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President’s Office.
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