Zelenskyy will not meet with Witkoff on 2 December in Ireland, - media

Photo: колаж РБК-Україна

Information has been circulating online that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff in Ireland on Tuesday, December 2. The Office of the President has denied this.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Radio NV.

There will be no meeting

Two sources told the publication that Zelenskyy's meeting with Witkoff on December 2 is not planned.

However, they added that Witkoff's meeting with Ukrainian representatives could take place on the US special representative's return journey from Moscow.

It should be noted that during the day, a number of Telegram channels, citing AFP, reported that Zelenskyy would meet with Witkoff and Umerov in Ireland tomorrow.

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