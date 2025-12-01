Zelenskyy will not meet with Witkoff on 2 December in Ireland, - media
Information has been circulating online that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff in Ireland on Tuesday, December 2. The Office of the President has denied this.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Radio NV.
There will be no meeting
Two sources told the publication that Zelenskyy's meeting with Witkoff on December 2 is not planned.
However, they added that Witkoff's meeting with Ukrainian representatives could take place on the US special representative's return journey from Moscow.
It should be noted that during the day, a number of Telegram channels, citing AFP, reported that Zelenskyy would meet with Witkoff and Umerov in Ireland tomorrow.
Talks in Florida
- Earlier, it was reported that NSDC Secretary and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov and his team were already on their way to the United States.
- On Sunday, 30 November, representatives of the United States and Ukraine are to meet in Florida to continue talks on an agreement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- Axios wrote that at the 30 November meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami, the United States wants to reach understandings on two issues – territory and security guarantees.
- It was later reported that talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations had begun in Miami.
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