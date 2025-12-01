War must end as soon as possible – Zelenskyy after meeting with Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared details of today’s meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. They mainly discussed issues related to a peace agreement.

Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

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Zelenskyy–Macron meeting

According to Zelenskyy, the meeting lasted several hours.

"We managed to go through a great many details. Most of the focus was on talks to end the war and on security guarantees. Peace must be truly reliable. The war must end as soon as possible. Much now depends on how active each leader is. We will also speak with other leaders today. Thank you," the head of state noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy began his meeting with Macron in Paris

Background

The French president’s office said that Macron and Zelenskyy would discuss "the situation and conditions for a just and lasting peace" as well as the US "peace plan" and talks in Geneva.

On 1 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the First Lady arrived in Paris.

Read more: There will be lot of work with partners in Europe this week, - Zelenskyy