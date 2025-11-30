There will be lot of work with partners in Europe this week, - Zelenskyy

Today, November 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Negotiations with the US delegation

"Thank you for your support and almost daily coordination. We exchanged available information on various aspects of Russia's position and assessments of the current diplomatic prospects. I informed Alex about what the Ukrainian delegation is preparing for in the negotiations in America, as well as about the signals we have received from the American side," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, there will also be a lot of work with partners in Europe this week.

"It is important that we all share the same vision of the situation and understand that putting pressure on Russia as the sole cause of this war, rather than on Ukraine, can really work for peace," the statement said.

Read more: Sanctions imposed against Rosneft, Lukoil companies and Russian drone operators - Zelenskyy

Peace plan