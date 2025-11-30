There will be lot of work with partners in Europe this week, - Zelenskyy
Today, November 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Negotiations with the US delegation
"Thank you for your support and almost daily coordination. We exchanged available information on various aspects of Russia's position and assessments of the current diplomatic prospects. I informed Alex about what the Ukrainian delegation is preparing for in the negotiations in America, as well as about the signals we have received from the American side," the statement said.
According to Zelenskyy, there will also be a lot of work with partners in Europe this week.
"It is important that we all share the same vision of the situation and understand that putting pressure on Russia as the sole cause of this war, rather than on Ukraine, can really work for peace," the statement said.
Peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, talks began in Geneva between Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- It was previously reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings in Geneva with EU advisers.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the first results of the talks in Geneva involving delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the US plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said that the current draft of the US peace plan to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine is at the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would introduce "some changes" to the US peace plan.
- The new US peace plan for resolving the Russia–Ukraine war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow for a meeting with Putin, while instructing another envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password