Sanctions imposed against Rosneft, Lukoil companies and Russian drone operators - Zelenskyy

Ukraine continues its sanctions campaign against the Russian military machine. Today, two new decisions have been made.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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A blow to Rosneft and Lukoil

As noted, in response to pressure from its partners on Russia over this war, Ukraine has synchronized sanctions with the United States and introduced restrictions against Rosneft, its enterprises, and companies belonging to the Lukoil group.

"Right now, sanctions against these companies are already significantly depriving the Russian war machine of money, and this must continue," Zelensky noted.

According to the head of state, Ukraine is also imposing sanctions against Russian killers who are organizing the systematic destruction of Ukrainians with drones.

"We will make our sanctions effectively joint with our partners so that the world puts pressure on the aggressor in exactly the way needed to weaken Russia's ability to wage war, and so that Russian killers really feel that the pressure is there," he added.

Zelenskyy also outlined the key priorities of our sanctions policy until the end of the year: further synchronization of sanctions with partners, preparation of the 20th EU sanctions package, and strengthening restrictions against the shadow fleet, Russian military production, collaborators, and propagandists.

"Our new sanctions measures will be announced soon," Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy calls for strengthening Ukraine’s air defense: Strikes occur every day

Energy sector

As reported on the OP website, as part of a package synchronized with the United States, Ukraine has imposed sanctions on 26 Russian legal entities associated with the energy sector. These include Rosneft, its subsidiaries, and companies belonging to the Lukoil group. The US sanctions have hit those parts of the industry that account for about 55% of Russian oil production.

In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has synchronized 13 packages of sanctions with its partners: the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Japan, and the European Union.

Sanctions against the criminal center "Rubicon"

The second decree imposes sanctions on 36 individuals and 13 legal entities involved in the production, training, and operation of Russian drones. Among them are individuals involved in the activities of the criminal center "Rubicon," which tests new weapons and participates in hostilities against Ukraine.

Sanctions have also been imposed on Russian companies involved in the development and production of reconnaissance and strike UAVs, FPV drones, and unmanned aerial systems. In addition, restrictions have been imposed on so-called Russian charitable foundations and volunteer movements that provide support to Russian occupiers, as well as on Russian mobile operators that provide Shahed UAVs with SIM cards for navigation and control," the statement said.

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The head of state and advisor - the president's representative on sanctions policy, Vladislav Vlasyuk, discussed the priorities of sanctions policy until the end of the year. The sanctions imposed are already having a serious impact on Russia, so pressure on it must be increased.