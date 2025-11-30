Zelenskyy calls for strengthening Ukraine’s air defense: Strikes occur every day

The aftermath of the Russian attack is currently being dealt with in Vyshhorod, Kyiv region. Russia attacked the city with drones, damaging many residential buildings.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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He reminded that as of now, 19 people are known to have been injured, including children. One person lost their life in this attack.

Strengthening of air defense

There are casualties in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. Odesa, Sumy, and Kherson regions were also targeted. In total, there were 122 strike drones and two ballistic missiles launched overnight. Such attacks occur daily. This week alone, the Russians have used nearly 1,400 attack drones, 1,100 guided aerial bombs, and 66 missiles against our people. That is why we must strengthen Ukraine's resilience every day. Missiles and air defense systems are needed, and we must also work actively with our partners for peace. We need real, reliable solutions that will help end the war. Thank you to everyone who is helping," the head of state emphasized.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported on the Russian Federation's attack on Vyshhorod. In particular, it was noted that the number of victims had increased to 19 people, including four children. The fire was extinguished.

Watch more: Consequences of Russian drone attack on Vyshhorod: one dead and several injured. Fire broke out in high-rise building. VIDEO&PHOTOS