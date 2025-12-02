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News Meeting between Zelenskyн and Witkoff
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Ukraine would be happy to host Witkoff, but not sure US delegation will come - Zelensky

Zelenskyy commented on Witkoff’s possible visit to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would be happy to receive the US President's special representative Steve Witkoff.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of state said this during a conversation with the media in Ireland.

"We spoke with Steve yesterday, with the whole team. We are waiting for the result of the US-Russian negotiations today. I will react in accordance with these results.

If I feel that we can count on a real concrete dialogue, not just words, then we are ready to meet and we would be very happy to receive him in Ukraine. But I am not sure that they (US representatives. - Ed.) are ready to come these days, but who knows," Zelenskyy said.

What preceded it?

  • It was previously reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will meet with the US President's special representative Steve Witkoff in Moscow in the first half of next week.
  • According to media reports, Witkoff and Kushner will meet with Zelenskyy after talks with Putin.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: there are now 20 points developed in Geneva and refined in Florida. VIDEO

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9174) Steve Witkoff (188)
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