US Vice President J. D. Vance said that the White House is seeing "significant progress" in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and expects further positive developments in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, NBC.News reports this.

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"The Russian-Ukrainian war has been a constant source of disappointment for the entire White House. We really thought it would be the easiest conflict to resolve," Vance said.

He added that no one in the administration expected that progress in the Middle East would be easier than in Eastern Europe. Despite the difficulties, the vice president stressed that the United States had made "significant progress" in the negotiations and hinted that the situation could move forward.

"We are not yet at the finish line, but I think there is hope. And perhaps in the next few weeks there will be good news in this regard," he said.

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Previously reported:

Read more: Putin takes pleasure in US begging him for talks – CNN