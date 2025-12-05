Meeting of Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida has ended, - media

The meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Miami has ended.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne with reference to sources in the delegation.

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Ukraine was represented at the talks by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov.

US peace plan

Read more: Putin takes pleasure in US begging him for talks – CNN