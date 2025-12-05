Meeting of Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida has ended, - media
The meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Miami has ended.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne with reference to sources in the delegation.
Ukraine was represented at the talks by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov.
US peace plan
- On Sunday, November 23, negotiations began in Geneva between delegations from Ukraine and the United States on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the initial results of negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the United States, Ukraine, the EU, and the United Kingdom regarding the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following talks in Geneva on Sunday, November 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington's team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan for resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On November 25, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Putin. He instructed his other special envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
- On December 2, a meeting took place between dictator Vladimir Putin, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
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