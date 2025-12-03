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News Meeting between Zelenskyн and Witkoff
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Zelenskyy’s meeting with Witkoff and Kushner has been cancelled, - Euronews

Zelenskyy will not meet with Witkoff and Kushner

The meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Special Representative Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been cancelled.

This was announced by Euronews journalist Alex Raufoglu, according to Censor.NET.

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"According to sources, the meeting in Brussels has been cancelled. Zelenskyy is returning home," he said.

Zelensky will not meet with Witkoff and Kushner

Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said that Witkoff and Kushner "promised not to go to Kyiv and to return home."

According to him, in Washington they will discuss the issues that were discussed at the meeting in the Kremlin, and then, apparently, contact Moscow.

Read more: Ukraine would be happy to host Witkoff, but not sure US delegation will come - Zelensky

What preceded this?

Read more: Negotiations between US delegates in Moscow ended without compromise; meeting with Trump will not take place (updated)

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9178) Jared Kushner (43) Steve Witkoff (188)
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