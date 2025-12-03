Zelenskyy’s meeting with Witkoff and Kushner has been cancelled, - Euronews

The meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Special Representative Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been cancelled.

This was announced by Euronews journalist Alex Raufoglu, according to Censor.NET.

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"According to sources, the meeting in Brussels has been cancelled. Zelenskyy is returning home," he said.

Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said that Witkoff and Kushner "promised not to go to Kyiv and to return home."

According to him, in Washington they will discuss the issues that were discussed at the meeting in the Kremlin, and then, apparently, contact Moscow.

Read more: Ukraine would be happy to host Witkoff, but not sure US delegation will come - Zelensky

What preceded this?

On 2 December, dictator Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

During the talks, Witkoff and Kushner presented the parameters of the updated peace plan after discussions with Ukraine in Florida on 30 November.

It is known that during the negotiations between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, they discussed the general concept of the US peace plan without going into specific details or decisions.

Axios reported that Witkoff and Kushner will meet with Zelenskyy after talks with Putin.

Read more: Negotiations between US delegates in Moscow ended without compromise; meeting with Trump will not take place (updated)