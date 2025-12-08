Shmyhal and Fedorov considered for head of President’s Office – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is considering several candidates for the post of Head of the Office of the President.

He said this during a meeting with journalists on 8 December, Censor.NET reports.

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Who is being considered

According to Zelenskyy, for the post of Head of the Office of the President, he is considering, in particular, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, diplomat Serhii Kislytsia, and Deputy Head of the President’s Office Pavlo Palisa.

"I have options: Minister Shmyhal or Minister Fedorov, but this is a challenge for me, because parliament has to dismiss them before I can appoint them [to the Office]. And I don’t want it to be like that game Jenga, when you pull out one piece and everything collapses. The Office of the President is important, but there are other institutions as well," Zelenskyy explained.

Read more: Zelenskyy removes Yermak from National Security and Defense Council and Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: Today will be announced who will head Office of President, - Zhelezniak