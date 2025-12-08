Shmyhal and Fedorov considered for head of President’s Office – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is considering several candidates for the post of Head of the Office of the President.
He said this during a meeting with journalists on 8 December, Censor.NET reports.
Who is being considered
According to Zelenskyy, for the post of Head of the Office of the President, he is considering, in particular, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, diplomat Serhii Kislytsia, and Deputy Head of the President’s Office Pavlo Palisa.
"I have options: Minister Shmyhal or Minister Fedorov, but this is a challenge for me, because parliament has to dismiss them before I can appoint them [to the Office]. And I don’t want it to be like that game Jenga, when you pull out one piece and everything collapses. The Office of the President is important, but there are other institutions as well," Zelenskyy explained.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
- Zelenskyy later said in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President’s Office.
- According to media reports, Palisa, Budanov, Fedorov and Shmyhal are the main candidates for the post of Head of the President’s Office.
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