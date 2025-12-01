Palisa, Budanov, Fedorov and Shmyhal seen as main contenders to head President’s Office – media

As of now, there are at least four contenders in government for the post of new head of the President’s Office after Andriy Yermak’s resignation.

This is stated in a piece by Ukrainska Pravda (UP), Censor.NET reports.

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Who could be offered Yermak’s chair at the President’s Office

"As of the beginning of the week, UP’s interlocutors name several candidates for the post of head of the Office. Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Defence Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov and Deputy Head of the President’s Office for military affairs Pavlo Palisa look like the most realistic group of contenders," the article says.

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Other potential candidates

The outlet’s sources also noted that the position of head of the President’s Office could be offered to First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia, who is currently involved in the negotiations track with the United States.

"Such an appointment could shift the focus of the chief of staff’s role away from scandals and internal intrigues towards major international work, which might somewhat calm the political situation," UP writes.

At the same time, the option of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko moving to the President’s Office is described as impossible for two reasons: first, the prime minister herself sees it as a step down, and second, a full reset of the Cabinet would require enormous effort.

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Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: Yermak has half-hour meltdown at Zelenskyy before dismissal – media