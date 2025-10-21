Rada appointed Berezhna to position of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Tetiana Berezhna to the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture of Ukraine.

The decision was supported by 266 MPs.

It was the only ministry after the Cabinet reshuffle that remained with an acting minister.

What is known about Tetiana Berezhna?

From July 28, 2025, she served as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications.

In 2022-2025, she held the position of Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

In October 2025, Prime Minister Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to appoint Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine – Minister of Culture of Ukraine.

