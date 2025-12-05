Today will be announced who will head Office of President, - Zhelezniak

Today, the candidacy of the new head of the President's Office is likely to be announced.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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"It's difficult, sad, powerless... but somehow we've already lived through a whole week without Yermak. ...

Today, the new head of the Presidential Office will be announced," he said.

What preceded this?

Earlier, the media reported that despite the fact that Andriy Yermak no longer heads the Office of the President, he continues to hold at least nine positions in various structures, including those related to national security and the activities of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read more: Rada appointed Berezhna to position of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture

Yermak's dismissal

See also: Yermak forbade officials from carrying out some of Zelenskyy's orders, says Mendel