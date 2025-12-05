Today will be announced who will head Office of President, - Zhelezniak
Today, the candidacy of the new head of the President's Office is likely to be announced.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
"It's difficult, sad, powerless... but somehow we've already lived through a whole week without Yermak. ...
Today, the new head of the Presidential Office will be announced," he said.
What preceded this?
Earlier, the media reported that despite the fact that Andriy Yermak no longer heads the Office of the President, he continues to hold at least nine positions in various structures, including those related to national security and the activities of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's premises.
- NABU later officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the Dynasty cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the President's Office.
- According to media reports, Palisa, Budanov, Fedorov and Shmyhal are the main candidates for the position of head of the Presidential Office.
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