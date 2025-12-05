Yermak still holds key positions in public authorities, despite his dismissal from Office of President, - media

Despite the fact that Andrii Yermak no longer heads the Office of the President, he continues to hold at least nine positions in various structures, including those related to national security and the activities of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ZN.UA.

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What positions did he retain after his dismissal

In particular, Yermak is still a member of the National Security and Defence Council, as stated on the NSDC's official website.

This information was also confirmed by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

An attempt to summon the former head of the Presidential Administration to the Verkhovna Rada on this matter failed: only 74 deputies voted in favour of the initiative on 3 December.

Read also on Censor.NET: "Yermak told the president that Armenia bought Bellingcat to attack him," Mendel said.

In addition, the former head of the Presidential Administration is still a member of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, to which Zelenskyy appointed him on 24 February 2022. So far, there have been no changes in this regard.

In addition, he continues to work in advisory bodies to the president as:

member of the National Investment Council,

Chairman of the Council for Entrepreneurship Support,

Deputy Chairman of the National Council on Anti-Corruption Policy.

Read on Censor.NET: Yermak blocked the work of law enforcement agencies, says former presidential spokesperson Mendel

Yermak is also a member of a number of groups and headquarters. He is currently:

Head of the Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian and Social Issues,

Co-chair of the Yermak-McFaul International Expert Group (deals with sanctions against the Russian Federation)

Co-chair of the Yermak-Rasmussen International Advisory Group (dealing with the development of security guarantees for Ukraine).

In addition, as ZN.UA adds, Yermak is the head of the State Awards and Heraldry Commission, as well as a member of the presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine.

See also: After Yermak's dismissal, the peace process may gain new momentum, says The Telegraph

Yermak's dismissal