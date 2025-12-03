Yermak blocked work of law enforcement agencies, - former spokeswoman for President Mendel
Former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak influenced law enforcement agencies and obstructed their work.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Radio Svoboda by former spokesperson for President Zelenskyy Yulia Mendel.
"I know from talking to other officials that he blocked the work of law enforcement agencies, blocked procurement... there were many obstacles to work," she said.
"This was my experience, and the experience of people who remained after me...
A lot of things happened solely because of Andrii Yermak; he made the decisions," added the former presidential spokeswoman.
According to Mendel, Yermak has a certain influence on law enforcement agencies.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media reported that suspicions surrounding Yermak may be linked to the Dynasty cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, Palisa, Budanov, Fedorov, and Shmyhal are the main candidates for the position of head of the OP.
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