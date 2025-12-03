Yermak blocked work of law enforcement agencies, - former spokeswoman for President Mendel

Former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak influenced law enforcement agencies and obstructed their work.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Radio Svoboda by former spokesperson for President Zelenskyy Yulia Mendel.

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"I know from talking to other officials that he blocked the work of law enforcement agencies, blocked procurement... there were many obstacles to work," she said.

"This was my experience, and the experience of people who remained after me...

A lot of things happened solely because of Andrii Yermak; he made the decisions," added the former presidential spokeswoman.

According to Mendel, Yermak has a certain influence on law enforcement agencies.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Yermak’s resignation: I make decisions focused on strengthening Ukraine

Yermak's dismissal

Read more: "Yermak is a very dangerous person. I prayed every day that I was alive," - former presidential spokeswoman Mendel