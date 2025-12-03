Mendel afraid for his life because of Yermak: "He is very dangerous man"

Former presidential spokesperson Yulia Mendel called Andrii Yermak a very dangerous person.

She announced this on Radio Liberty, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Mendel's statements about Yermak

According to her, in 2019, Yermak asked a political consultant "how to become president of the country."

Mendel claims that Yermak presented information to Zelenskyy in a way that was beneficial to him and also obstructed the work of law enforcement agencies.

Read more: Ukraine is moving closer to peace, - Zelenskyy

"Now, as I say this, I am scared. I understand that no one will believe it now, but every day I pray to God and thank Him for keeping me alive. Because Andrii Borysovych is a very dangerous person," she said.

Citing sources who remained in the OP, she says that Yermak convinced Zelenskyy that there would be no full-scale invasion by Russia.

Read more: Yermak has half-hour meltdown at Zelenskyy before dismissal – media

Yermak's dismissal

Read more: Yermak blocked work of law enforcement agencies, - former spokeswoman for President Mendel