Mendel afraid for his life because of Yermak: "He is very dangerous man"
Former presidential spokesperson Yulia Mendel called Andrii Yermak a very dangerous person.
She announced this on Radio Liberty, according to Censor.NET.
Mendel's statements about Yermak
According to her, in 2019, Yermak asked a political consultant "how to become president of the country."
Mendel claims that Yermak presented information to Zelenskyy in a way that was beneficial to him and also obstructed the work of law enforcement agencies.
"Now, as I say this, I am scared. I understand that no one will believe it now, but every day I pray to God and thank Him for keeping me alive. Because Andrii Borysovych is a very dangerous person," she said.
Citing sources who remained in the OP, she says that Yermak convinced Zelenskyy that there would be no full-scale invasion by Russia.
Yermak's dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media reported that suspicions surrounding Yermak may be linked to the Dynasty cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, Palisa, Budanov, Fedorov, and Shmyhal are the main candidates for the position of head of the OP.
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