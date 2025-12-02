Ukraine is moving closer to peace, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the country is closer to peace than it has been at any point during the full-scale war.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement during a speech in the Irish Parliament.

According to Zelenskyy, this morning the Ukrainian delegation in Ireland held briefings after talks with the US. Kyiv is stepping up diplomatic efforts and is ready to take further steps towards ending the war.

He also stressed that Ukraine is now "closer to peace than ever before."

Ireland promises to promote Ukraine's accession to the EU as much as possible

Earlier, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin stated that Ukraine's membership in the European Union is an important condition for its long-term security.

Martin stressed that Ireland would support Ukraine and do everything possible to ensure that accession negotiations proceeded quickly and effectively.

The politician recalled that his country will chair the EU Council in the second half of 2026. At that time, Ireland plans to actively promote the Ukrainian issue.

"During our presidency next year, we will push for Ukraine's membership negotiations as hard as we can," Martin said.

The issue of frozen Russian assets

During the meeting, Zelenskyy raised the issue of transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. According to him, such a step would be beneficial not only for Ukraine itself, but also for its partners.

"It is high time to send them to Ukraine so that we can reliably ensure both our defense and our recovery. And this will benefit not only us, but also our partners—we will place more orders with countries that help us," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner to meet Zelenskyy after talks with Putin – Axios

Zelenskyy's visit to Ireland