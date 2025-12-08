Zelenskyy on his visit to London: We are joining forces to end war with dignified peace

Today, 8 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the United Kingdom.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

What is the agenda?

According to Zelenskyy, meetings and coordination talks with our European partners are planned.

"We are joining forces to end this war with a dignified peace for Ukraine. Security must be guaranteed," the head of state emphasised.

Read more: There are visions of US, Russia and Ukraine. We don’t have unified view on Donbas, - Zelenskyy

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy would hold talks with Starmer, Macron, and Merz today. A meeting with Rutte is also planned.

US peace plan