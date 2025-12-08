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Zelenskyy on his visit to London: We are joining forces to end war with dignified peace
Today, 8 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the United Kingdom.
He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
What is the agenda?
According to Zelenskyy, meetings and coordination talks with our European partners are planned.
"We are joining forces to end this war with a dignified peace for Ukraine. Security must be guaranteed," the head of state emphasised.
What preceded this?
Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy would hold talks with Starmer, Macron, and Merz today. A meeting with Rutte is also planned.
US peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war was reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Putin. He instructed his other special envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
- On 2 December, dictator Vladimir Putin met with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
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