Ukraine, US and Russia do not see eye to eye on Donbas – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States, Ukraine, and Russia still have differences over the territories discussed in the US "peace plan."

The head of state made this statement in an interview with Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to Zelenskyy, elements of the US peace plan require further discussion on a number of "sensitive issues," including security guarantees for Ukraine and its territory.

The president noted that no agreement has yet been reached in the negotiations on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"There are visions of the US, Russia and Ukraine — and we don’t have a unified view on Donbas,"

Read more: Europe warns Zelenskyy against deal without serious security guarantees from US and withdrawal of troops from Donbas - Bloomberg

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that on Saturday, 6 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a two-hour telephone conversation with Donald Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The conversation focused on territorial issues and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Read more: Umerov on negotiations in US: Goal was to obtain information about the dialogue between US and Russia in Moscow