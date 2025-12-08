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Umerov on negotiations in US: Goal was to obtain information about the dialogue between US and Russia in Moscow
Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Rustem Umerov shared details of the negotiations held in the United States.
He reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The primary task of the Ukrainian team was to obtain from the American side full information about their talks in Moscow and all drafts of current proposals in order to discuss them in detail with the President of Ukraine," the statement said.
According to Umerov, today President Zelenskyy will be provided with full information on all aspects of the dialogue with the American side and all documents.
What preceded this?
- Earlier it was reported that on Saturday, 6 December, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a two-hour telephone conversation with Donald Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
- The conversation focused on territorial issues and security guarantees for Ukraine.
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