Zelenskyy had difficult conversation with Witkoff and Kushner regarding territories, - Axios

On Saturday, 6 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a two-hour telephone conversation with Donald Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The conversation focused on territorial issues and security guarantees for Ukraine.

This was reported by Axios, citing sources familiar with the content of the conversation, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Discussions on the territorial issue were difficult

According to sources, Witkoff and Kushner gathered the positions of both sides and insisted that both Putin and Zelenskyy take the necessary steps to conclude a peace agreement.

"The discussion of territory was difficult," said a source familiar with the conversation.

"Russia still demands that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the parts of Donbas it controls, but the US is trying to develop new ideas to resolve this issue," another source said.

Read more: Zelenskyy spoke with Witkoff and Kushner: Agreement reached on next steps and formats for talks with US

Security guarantees

Another key issue was security guarantees for Ukraine from the US.

According to the publication's interlocutor, the parties have made significant progress and are close to an agreement, but more work is needed to ensure that both sides interpret the draft security guarantees in the same way.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Olha Stefanishyna told Axios that the main difficulties in the negotiations concern territorial issues and security guarantees.

"We want to ensure that the agreed solutions are realistic, fair and sustainable," she said.

Read more: Zelenskyy to meet with Starmer, Macron, and Merz in London

Further meetings are expected

The publication writes that Umerov and Hnatov are expected to return from Miami to Europe and meet with Zelenskyy in London on Monday to report on the American proposals.

"We need to take all the projects and brainstorm," a Ukrainian official told Axios.

In addition, further negotiations and meetings with Witkoff and Kushner are expected next week.

"The negotiations will continue, and face-to-face meetings are crucial," Ambassador Stefanyishyna added.

See more: Russia has long violated everything: norms of international law, laws of common sense, and all of God’s commandments, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS