Zelenskyy had difficult conversation with Witkoff and Kushner regarding territories, - Axios
On Saturday, 6 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a two-hour telephone conversation with Donald Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The conversation focused on territorial issues and security guarantees for Ukraine.
This was reported by Axios, citing sources familiar with the content of the conversation, according to Censor.NET.
Discussions on the territorial issue were difficult
According to sources, Witkoff and Kushner gathered the positions of both sides and insisted that both Putin and Zelenskyy take the necessary steps to conclude a peace agreement.
"The discussion of territory was difficult," said a source familiar with the conversation.
"Russia still demands that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the parts of Donbas it controls, but the US is trying to develop new ideas to resolve this issue," another source said.
Security guarantees
Another key issue was security guarantees for Ukraine from the US.
According to the publication's interlocutor, the parties have made significant progress and are close to an agreement, but more work is needed to ensure that both sides interpret the draft security guarantees in the same way.
Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Olha Stefanishyna told Axios that the main difficulties in the negotiations concern territorial issues and security guarantees.
"We want to ensure that the agreed solutions are realistic, fair and sustainable," she said.
Further meetings are expected
The publication writes that Umerov and Hnatov are expected to return from Miami to Europe and meet with Zelenskyy in London on Monday to report on the American proposals.
"We need to take all the projects and brainstorm," a Ukrainian official told Axios.
In addition, further negotiations and meetings with Witkoff and Kushner are expected next week.
"The negotiations will continue, and face-to-face meetings are crucial," Ambassador Stefanyishyna added.
- Earlier, it was reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov, held a telephone conversation with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
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