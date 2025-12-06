Russia has long violated everything: norms of international law, laws of common sense, and all of God’s commandments, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the second military prayer breakfast on the occasion of Ukrainian Armed Forces Day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Office of the President.

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Participation in the event

As noted, the event was attended by leaders of churches and religious organisations, military chaplains, defenders of Ukraine, and foreign guests.











"You really know what we are fighting for in this war. Of course, for our state, for its life, and therefore for independence and freedom," the president said.

The head of state noted that today is a special day with a double meaning: Ukrainian Armed Forces Day and St. Nicholas Day, which is celebrated by Christians in many countries in Europe and around the world on 6 December, a time when faith in miracles is strongest, and for Ukraine, the best gift would be peace.

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Peace in Ukraine

"Fair, dignified and, as everyone says, honest. And in my opinion, it is important that it be lasting. And only such peace will be blessed with the non-recurrence of this war, the non-recurrence of enemy aggression. They are who they are, there are no illusions. But we know that no one will give us this peace — we have to fight for it," Zelenskyy said.

The President thanked everyone for their support of Ukraine, their prayers, their unity, for every good deed and every kind word.

Military chaplains read prayers for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all other components of the Security and Defence Forces, as well as in the name of the fallen defenders of our country.