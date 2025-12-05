Europeans warn Zelenskyy against concessions to Russia without reliable security guarantees from US - WSJ

European leaders have warned President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against yielding to Russia's demands without clear security guarantees from the United States.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to diplomats, European leaders advised Ukraine to seek security guarantees from the US before agreeing to Russia's demands.

The appeal was conveyed during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's conversation with European leaders, including Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, and Ursula von der Leyen.

It is noted that the leaders insisted that the US play a leading role in security guarantees in the agreement.

Read more: Reducing number of US troops will not weaken Europe’s defenses - NATO General Grynkewich

The publication writes that Ukraine and Europe are concerned that the US has not specified what it will do if Russia violates a possible future peace agreement and invades Ukraine again.

Such warnings, the WSJ notes, are an example of attempts by European leaders to intervene in peace talks, which the US is conducting largely without European participation.

Read more: Putin’s fear of Trump has almost disappeared after ’peace talks’ in Moscow – The Times

What preceded this?