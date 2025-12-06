Zelenskyy to meet with Starmer, Macron, and Merz in London
During his announced visit to London on Monday, December 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold talks with European leaders on Russia's war against Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to "European Truth."
As noted, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to receive Zelenskyy on Monday, as well as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron.
According to the British government, Starmer will use the meeting to "demonstrate Britain's support for Ukraine."
What will they talk about?
It is reported that the leaders will also discuss ongoing negotiations between US and Ukrainian officials aimed at reaching an agreement on ensuring Ukraine's post-war security.
What preceded it?
Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to make an official visit to the United Kingdom in the coming days.
US peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU, and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war was reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Putin. He instructed his other special envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
- On 2 December, dictator Vladimir Putin met with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
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