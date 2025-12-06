Zelenskyy to meet with Starmer, Macron, and Merz in London

During his announced visit to London on Monday, December 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold talks with European leaders on Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to "European Truth."

As noted, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to receive Zelenskyy on Monday, as well as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the British government, Starmer will use the meeting to "demonstrate Britain's support for Ukraine."

What will they talk about?

It is reported that the leaders will also discuss ongoing negotiations between US and Ukrainian officials aimed at reaching an agreement on ensuring Ukraine's post-war security.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to make an official visit to the United Kingdom in the coming days.

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