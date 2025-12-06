Zelenskyy spoke with Witkoff and Kushner: Agreement reached on next steps and formats for talks with US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Andrii Hnatov, held a telephone conversation with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"Just had a long and meaningful phone conversation with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, together with Andrii Hnatov and Rustem Umerov. Grateful for a very substantive and constructive conversation," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy noted that attention was paid to many aspects.

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What did you talk about?

"We quickly discussed the key issues that could guarantee an end to the bloodshed and remove the threat of a third Russian invasion, as well as the threat of Russia reneging on its promises, as has happened many times in the past," he said.

The president emphasized that Ukraine is committed to continuing to work honestly with the American side in order to bring about real peace.

"We agreed on the next steps and formats for talks with America. I would like to thank President Trump for such an intensive approach to the negotiations," he added.

Zelenskyy is waiting for Umerov and Hnatov with their reports

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that he is awaiting detailed reports from Umerov and General Hnatov.

"We cannot discuss everything over the phone, so we need to work with the teams in detail on ideas and proposals. Our approach is that everything must be capable of working, every important thing for peace, security, and reconstruction. Thank you!" said the president.

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US peace plan