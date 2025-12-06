Zelenskyy announced visit to Britain, probably on Monday
In the coming days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to make an official visit to the United Kingdom.
He announced this during a conversation with journalists on the sidelines of the second military prayer breakfast, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.
When is the meeting scheduled?
I will definitely go to London. I think that the meeting will most likely take place on Monday," he said.
The president added that he is looking forward to talks with the Ukrainian delegation currently visiting the United States regarding negotiations on the US peace plan.
"I am still waiting to talk to the United States, to our team there in the United States. And if everything is active, we will be in London," he said.
Zelenskyy added that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov would report to him on the negotiations with the Americans by telephone.
US peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU, and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war was reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Putin. He instructed his other special envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
- On 2 December, dictator Vladimir Putin met with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
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