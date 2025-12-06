Zelenskyy announced visit to Britain, probably on Monday

In the coming days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to make an official visit to the United Kingdom.

He announced this during a conversation with journalists on the sidelines of the second military prayer breakfast, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

When is the meeting scheduled?

I will definitely go to London. I think that the meeting will most likely take place on Monday," he said.

The president added that he is looking forward to talks with the Ukrainian delegation currently visiting the United States regarding negotiations on the US peace plan.

"I am still waiting to talk to the United States, to our team there in the United States. And if everything is active, we will be in London," he said.

Zelenskyy added that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov would report to him on the negotiations with the Americans by telephone.

Read more: For any deal to bring lasting peace, it must protect Ukraine’s sovereignty – UK at OSCE

US peace plan