For any deal to bring lasting peace, it must protect Ukraine’s sovereignty – UK at OSCE

The United Kingdom supports the progress made in negotiations between the United States and Ukraine and emphasizes that Ukraine's future should be determined by Ukrainians themselves. London calls for a just peace and continues to provide military support to Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by Neil Holland, Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the OSCE, during a meeting of the organization's Permanent Council in Vienna on Thursday.

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The UK's position is clear. We believe that the future of Ukraine should be determined by Ukrainians themselves. For any agreement to ensure a just and lasting peace, it must protect Ukraine's sovereignty and security; affirm the principle that borders cannot be changed by force; and guarantee reliable security mechanisms to prevent future Russian aggression," Hollande said.

Ukraine seeks peace, Russia continues attacks

He stressed that the UK welcomes the joint statement by the US and Ukraine following "extremely productive talks in Geneva aimed at ending Russia's illegal war of aggression." He stressed that Ukraine has consistently demonstrated its commitment to peace and confirmed its readiness for a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

However, Russia continues its attacks even during negotiations.

Instead, during the last round of negotiations, Russia bombarded Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles... Russia knows that its position is absurd: claiming that it is serious about peace talks while maintaining its maximalist demands and trying to force Ukrainian civilians to submit through bombing," Hollande said.

He added that Britain would continue to support Ukraine.

The UK will continue to support Ukraine and help provide it with the military equipment it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression, while maintaining economic pressure on Putin to reduce the revenues that finance the war," Holland added.

Read more: Ukraine will need strong army after any peace deal – Merz

Support for Ukraine by the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has been one of Ukraine's key and most steadfast partners since the start of Russia's full-scale aggression. Its support includes military, financial, humanitarian, and political assistance.

Britain became the first country to:

transferred Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine;

provided Challenger 2 main battle tanks;

has launched large-scale training of Ukrainian military personnel as part of Operation Interflex, which has already trained tens of thousands of soldiers.

Read more: Rushed peace for Ukraine would lead to weak deal that puts its sovereignty at risk – Kallas