Donald Trump Jr. does not rule out that his father may withdraw from peace process regarding Ukraine
The eldest son of US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., suggests that his father may distance himself from resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine, stating that this issue is not a priority for Americans.
He said this during a speech at the Doha Forum, according to Sky News, as reported by Censor.NET.
Trump may withdraw from the peace process
When asked if he believed his father, the president of the United States, could distance himself from the war in Ukraine, Trump Jr. replied:
"I think that could be the case, but what's good about my father and what's unique about my father is that you don't know what he's going to do. He's unpredictable."
At the same time, the son of the American president added that he does not believe that Ukraine will be "abandoned."
US peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war was reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Putin. He instructed his other special envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
- On 2 December, dictator Vladimir Putin met with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
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