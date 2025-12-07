Donald Trump Jr. does not rule out that his father may withdraw from peace process regarding Ukraine

The eldest son of US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., suggests that his father may distance himself from resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine, stating that this issue is not a priority for Americans.

He said this during a speech at the Doha Forum, according to Sky News, as reported by Censor.NET.

Trump may withdraw from the peace process

When asked if he believed his father, the president of the United States, could distance himself from the war in Ukraine, Trump Jr. replied:

"I think that could be the case, but what's good about my father and what's unique about my father is that you don't know what he's going to do. He's unpredictable."

At the same time, the son of the American president added that he does not believe that Ukraine will be "abandoned."

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