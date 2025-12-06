We are closer to peace than ever before, - Whitaker

Ukraine and Russia are now "closer than ever" to concluding a peace agreement, yet both sides refuse to compromise.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the US ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, during a forum in Doha, Qatar.

In response to a question about when a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would be signed, he said: "You know, we are close to peace. We are closer than ever."

At the same time, Whitaker recalled that US President Donald Trump believes that the current situation is "difficult." According to the ambassador, both sides are literally "turning up their noses" and refusing to compromise.

"It's not worth going halfway into a butcher's shop where they make sausage and complaining that you don't like it... As far as I'm concerned, we're all on the same page. With Secretary Rubio involved in the process, I am quite confident that all options will be considered, but at the same time, we need to find out if an agreement can be reached at all," he said.

Read more: US and Ukraine have agreed on the framework for future security agreements - Witkoff

Work on the peace plan

In addition, Whitaker confirmed that everything outlined in the so-called 28-point "US peace plan" has now been divided into four separate tracks. And NATO and the European Union are working separately from the peace process on the war in Ukraine and from the negotiations directly between the US and Ukraine.

"All these tracks are now moving in parallel, in real time," the ambassador added.

US peace plan