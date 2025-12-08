Zelenskyy: American representatives are aware of Ukraine’s basic positions, we continue working

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that US officials are aware of Ukraine's position.

He said this in a video address, according to Censor.NET.

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Conversation with Witkoff and Kushner

"Yesterday we spoke with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – I thank them for their willingness to work together 24/7. The American representatives are aware of Ukraine's basic positions, and it was a constructive conversation, albeit a difficult one. We will continue to work," said the head of state.

Zelenskyy noted that "some things can only be discussed in person," so Umerov and Hnatov will report to him.

Read more: Umerov on results of negotiations in US: We agreed on framework of agreements in security sphere and discussed post-war reconstruction

Negotiations with US officials

"Representatives of Ukraine have recently held substantive talks with representatives of the President of the United States of America, and now the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Rustem Umerov, and Andrii Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff, are on their way to Europe. I expect them to provide detailed information about everything that was said to American representatives in Moscow, about the nuances that the Americans are ready to modify in negotiations with us, with the 'ruskies'," said the head of state.

Read more: Zelenskyy spoke with Witkoff and Kushner: Agreement reached on next steps and formats for talks with US

New diplomatic week

In addition, the president announced a new diplomatic week, stating that there would be consultations with European leaders.

"First and foremost, security issues, support for our resilience, support packages for our defence. First and foremost, air defence, long-term financing for Ukraine. Of course, we will also talk about a common vision, common positions in the negotiations," said the president.

Also, as Zelenskyy said, he will talk to European leaders – meetings are planned in London and Brussels.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that on Saturday, 6 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a two-hour telephone conversation with Donald Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The conversation focused on territorial issues and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy had difficult conversation with Witkoff and Kushner regarding territories, - Axios