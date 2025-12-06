Umerov on results of negotiations in US: We agreed on framework of agreements in security sphere and discussed post-war reconstruction

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and head of the Ukrainian negotiating team Rustem Umerov announced the results of the latest round of negotiations with US Special Envoys Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

He reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

Sixth meeting in two weeks

It is noted that over the course of two days, "Special Envoy for Peace Stephen Whitcoff and Jared Kushner met with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Andrii Hnatov, to focus on promoting a realistic and effective path to achieving lasting and just peace in Ukraine."

On Friday, December 5, the sixth meeting between the parties in the last two weeks took place.

Umerov emphasized that Ukraine's priority is a settlement that guarantees:

protecting Ukraine's independence and state sovereignty,

the safety of Ukrainians

and forms a stable foundation for a successful democratic future.

Read more: US and Ukraine have agreed on the framework for future security agreements - Witkoff

What was discussed at the meeting

"The participants discussed the results of the recent meeting between the US and Russia and steps that could lead to an end to the war. The US and Ukrainian sides also agreed on a framework for security arrangements and discussed the necessary deterrence measures to ensure lasting peace," the statement said.

Both sides emphasized that real progress in reaching any agreement depends on Russia's willingness to demonstrate a genuine commitment to long-term peace — in particular, to take steps toward de-escalation and an end to killings.

Post-war reconstruction

Separately, during the meeting, the parties discussed the "Future Development Program," which is intended to ensure Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, joint economic initiatives between the US and Ukraine, and long-term recovery projects.

"The American and Ukrainian sides emphasized that ending the war and taking real steps toward a ceasefire and de-escalation are necessary to prevent new aggression and to ensure the implementation of a comprehensive plan for Ukraine's recovery, aimed at making the country stronger and more prosperous than it was before the war," the statement said.

Finally, Umerov added that on December 6, the parties will meet again to continue negotiations.

Read more: Kremlin awaits US response on peace talks

US peace plan