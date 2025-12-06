Umerov on results of negotiations in US: We agreed on framework of agreements in security sphere and discussed post-war reconstruction
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and head of the Ukrainian negotiating team Rustem Umerov announced the results of the latest round of negotiations with US Special Envoys Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
He reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
Sixth meeting in two weeks
It is noted that over the course of two days, "Special Envoy for Peace Stephen Whitcoff and Jared Kushner met with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Andrii Hnatov, to focus on promoting a realistic and effective path to achieving lasting and just peace in Ukraine."
On Friday, December 5, the sixth meeting between the parties in the last two weeks took place.
Umerov emphasized that Ukraine's priority is a settlement that guarantees:
- protecting Ukraine's independence and state sovereignty,
- the safety of Ukrainians
- and forms a stable foundation for a successful democratic future.
What was discussed at the meeting
"The participants discussed the results of the recent meeting between the US and Russia and steps that could lead to an end to the war. The US and Ukrainian sides also agreed on a framework for security arrangements and discussed the necessary deterrence measures to ensure lasting peace," the statement said.
Both sides emphasized that real progress in reaching any agreement depends on Russia's willingness to demonstrate a genuine commitment to long-term peace — in particular, to take steps toward de-escalation and an end to killings.
Post-war reconstruction
Separately, during the meeting, the parties discussed the "Future Development Program," which is intended to ensure Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, joint economic initiatives between the US and Ukraine, and long-term recovery projects.
"The American and Ukrainian sides emphasized that ending the war and taking real steps toward a ceasefire and de-escalation are necessary to prevent new aggression and to ensure the implementation of a comprehensive plan for Ukraine's recovery, aimed at making the country stronger and more prosperous than it was before the war," the statement said.
Finally, Umerov added that on December 6, the parties will meet again to continue negotiations.
US peace plan
- On Sunday, November 23, negotiations began in Geneva between delegations from Ukraine and the United States on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the initial results of negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the United States, Ukraine, the EU, and the United Kingdom regarding the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following talks in Geneva on Sunday, November 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington's team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan for resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On November 25, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Putin. He instructed his other special envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
- On December 2, a meeting took place between dictator Vladimir Putin, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
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