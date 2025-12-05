Kremlin awaits US response on peace talks
Yuriy Ushakov, an aide to Russian dictator Putin, said that the date for a new round of talks with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has not yet been set, but that a telephone conversation between Putin and Trump could be arranged at the earliest opportunity.
According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by Russian propaganda media outlets.
"You see, it's all very easy to organize. Remember how Anchorage was organized in three days, and everyone agreed. As soon as the conditions are right for the presidents to make contact, either by phone or in person, it will all be done quite quickly," he said.
Putin's aide explained that Russia is now awaiting the US response to the outcome of the talks that took place on December 2.
US peace plan
- On Sunday, November 23, negotiations began in Geneva between delegations from Ukraine and the United States on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the initial results of negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the United States, Ukraine, the EU, and the United Kingdom regarding the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following talks in Geneva on Sunday, November 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington's team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan for resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On November 25, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Putin. He instructed his other special envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
- On December 2, a meeting took place between dictator Vladimir Putin, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
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