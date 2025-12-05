Yuriy Ushakov, an aide to Russian dictator Putin, said that the date for a new round of talks with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has not yet been set, but that a telephone conversation between Putin and Trump could be arranged at the earliest opportunity.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by Russian propaganda media outlets.

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"You see, it's all very easy to organize. Remember how Anchorage was organized in three days, and everyone agreed. As soon as the conditions are right for the presidents to make contact, either by phone or in person, it will all be done quite quickly," he said.

Putin's aide explained that Russia is now awaiting the US response to the outcome of the talks that took place on December 2.

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