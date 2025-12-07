Europe warns Zelenskyy against deal without serious security guarantees from US and withdrawal of troops from Donbas - Bloomberg
Europe believes that a scenario in which Ukraine agrees to a deal without reliable security guarantees from the US and the withdrawal of its troops from Donbas could threaten the security of the entire region. Leaders are urging President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to refrain from such actions.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by Bloomberg.
Threat to Europe
The publication notes that Europe's main goal is to avoid a situation where Zelenskyy, under pressure from the US, will be forced to withdraw troops from Donbas and agree to a deal without serious American security guarantees.
Diplomats believe that such a scenario could create a strategic vacuum and threaten the security of the entire region.
Representatives from several European countries are expected to travel to Washington in the coming days to discuss these risks with the US administration.
Europe's tactics
Europe is currently pursuing a policy of publicly supporting American initiatives, hoping that Moscow will itself derail potential negotiations. However, according to the publication, this approach is reaching its limits, and it is unclear whether there is a backup plan.
In addition, according to the publication, the British side believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the US proposals during a meeting with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff because they were "too favorable to Ukraine."
The US may withdraw from the peace process
European diplomats acknowledge that recent contacts with American and Ukrainian representatives have been difficult. At the same time, they are preparing for a possible scenario in which Donald Trump, if unable to reach an agreement, may effectively walk away from the issue of war.
Bloomberg warns that there is a risk that the US will withdraw from the process altogether, leaving Europe alone to deal with the problem of continuing support for Ukraine. In that case, EU countries will have to decide whether they are capable of providing Kyiv with the necessary military and financial assistance.
The publication emphasizes that it is still unclear whether Europe can establish a viable long-term mechanism for financing Ukraine.
US peace plan
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU, and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war was reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Putin. He instructed his other special envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
- On 2 December, dictator Vladimir Putin met with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
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