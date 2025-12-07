Europe believes that a scenario in which Ukraine agrees to a deal without reliable security guarantees from the US and the withdrawal of its troops from Donbas could threaten the security of the entire region. Leaders are urging President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to refrain from such actions.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by Bloomberg.

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Threat to Europe

The publication notes that Europe's main goal is to avoid a situation where Zelenskyy, under pressure from the US, will be forced to withdraw troops from Donbas and agree to a deal without serious American security guarantees.

Diplomats believe that such a scenario could create a strategic vacuum and threaten the security of the entire region.

Representatives from several European countries are expected to travel to Washington in the coming days to discuss these risks with the US administration.

Read more: Control over Donetsk region and ZNPP are key issues that need to be resolved to end war in Ukraine - Kellogg

Europe's tactics

Europe is currently pursuing a policy of publicly supporting American initiatives, hoping that Moscow will itself derail potential negotiations. However, according to the publication, this approach is reaching its limits, and it is unclear whether there is a backup plan.

In addition, according to the publication, the British side believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the US proposals during a meeting with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff because they were "too favorable to Ukraine."

The US may withdraw from the peace process

European diplomats acknowledge that recent contacts with American and Ukrainian representatives have been difficult. At the same time, they are preparing for a possible scenario in which Donald Trump, if unable to reach an agreement, may effectively walk away from the issue of war.

Bloomberg warns that there is a risk that the US will withdraw from the process altogether, leaving Europe alone to deal with the problem of continuing support for Ukraine. In that case, EU countries will have to decide whether they are capable of providing Kyiv with the necessary military and financial assistance.

The publication emphasizes that it is still unclear whether Europe can establish a viable long-term mechanism for financing Ukraine.

Read more: We are closer to peace than ever before, - Whitaker

US peace plan