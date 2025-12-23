Combat clashes reported in Pokrovsk direction, six enemy attacks repelled near Huliaipole, General Staff says

Since the start of the day on December 23, 67 combat engagements have taken place on the front line.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the General Staff press center.

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Shelling

The enemy launched artillery strikes from Russian territory on the areas of the settlements of Huta-Studenetska and Zaliznyi Mist in Chernihiv region, as well as Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Yastrubyne, Iskryskivshchyna and Atynske in Sumy region.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders once, and fighting is currently ongoing. The enemy also carried out 89 shellings of populated areas and the positions of our units, including two attacks with multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked three times in the area of the settlement of Prylipka and in the direction of Hryhorivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance toward Petropavlivka and Pishchane, and in the area of Kruhliakivka. Our defenders have already repelled two attacks, while two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Read more: 190 combat engagements recorded on front line, 56 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Situation in the east

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks by the invaders in the areas of Novoselivka and Kolodiazi.

In the Sloviansk direction, fighting is underway near Dronivka

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded so far.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine offensive actions near Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk and Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, throughout the day the enemy tried 27 times to advance toward our positions near Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove and Dachne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing," the statement said.

See more: Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully counterattacking and inflicting significant losses on Russian troops, - Syrskyi

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked seven times in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Pryvilne and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks by the occupiers near Huliaipole, while fighting continues in four locations. In addition, enemy aircraft struck Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Charivne and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Stepove. Novoiakivlivka came under an airstrike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.

Ukrainian forces are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of combat contact and in the rear.

Read more: RSP-6M2 radar hit in temporarily occupied Crimea, - General Staff