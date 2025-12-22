190 combat engagements recorded on front line, 56 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

From the beginning of this day, as of 10:00 p.m., 190 combat engagements took place on the front.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Enemy strikes

Russian invaders carried out 10 airstrikes, dropping 31 guided bombs. In addition, they used 2,924 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2,853 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Hostilities in the north

Six attacks by Russian invaders took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out 110 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, two of which were with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction in the areas of the settlements of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Vovchansk, Dvorichanske, and in the direction of Vilcha and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out nine offensive actions in the areas of Pishchane and Zahryzove, and towards Kurylivka, Novoplatonivka, and Kupiansk.

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Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy assault actions in the areas of Serednie, Novoselivka and Myrne, and towards Nadiia, Cherneshchyna, Drobyshcheve and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked six times near Dronivka, Siversk and Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements were recorded today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 23 combat engagements took place today. The enemy assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk and Sofiivka. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, from the beginning of this day the enemy attacked 56 times in the areas of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Filiia, and towards Sukhetske, Hryshyne, Novopidhordnie and Novopavlivka. Fighting continues in some locations.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 174 occupiers were neutralised, 132 of them irreversibly. In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed three units of automotive equipment, three units of special equipment, and four UAVs, and also hit eight enemy personnel shelters. A tank, two units of automotive equipment and an enemy motorcycle were damaged.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks by invaders in the areas of Vorone, Oleksandrohrad, Rybne, Zlahoda and Pryvilne, and towards Iskra, Vyshneve and Oleksiivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

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Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance on the positions of our troops 12 times in the areas of Solodke, Varvarivka and Huliaipole, and towards Zelene.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled 10 attacks in the area of Shcherbaky, Stepove and Plavni, and towards Lukianivske and Prymorske. Enemy aviation carried out strikes on Vozdvyzhivka, Stepnohirsk, Lysohirka, Malokaterynivka, Liubytske, Barvinivka and Zaliznychne.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no combat engagements have been recorded so far.