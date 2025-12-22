Zelenskyy: US is negotiating with Russia after meetings with Ukraine

After meeting with the Ukrainian side, the American delegation remained for talks with Russian representatives and will inform Ukraine of their results.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an event marking Diplomatic Service Day 2025 in Kyiv.

The head of state noted that the United States is holding separate talks with the Russian side, after which it will pass on all the information obtained to the Ukrainian side. According to him, Ukraine is also providing its partners with the full scope of its positions and proposals.

"The Americans are currently in talks with representatives of Russia. They will talk, and then we will receive information from them, just as they will receive everything from us," Zelenskyy said.

US negotiations with Russia: Ukraine's position

The President emphasised that Ukraine considers the negotiation process to be multi-level and expects clear communication from its American partners. According to him, work is currently underway on several key documents concerning the end of the war, security guarantees, and post-war reconstruction.

Zelenskyy also recalled that the Ukrainian delegation had previously discussed these issues with US representatives in Florida. After that, the American side took time for further consultations, in particular with Russia.

Read more: Russians may launch massive strike on Ukraine over Christmas. It is in their character, Zelenskyy says

Assessment of the process by the United States

Meanwhile, US Vice President Jay D. Vance said he was not yet confident that a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would be reached soon. At the same time, he acknowledged that progress had been made in the negotiations.

According to him, the issue of territorial concessions is significantly delaying the negotiations.