There are no signs that Putin is interested in ending war, - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius does not see Russian President Putin's desire to end his war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The significance of the talks in Berlin

"Despite the efforts of the Americans, Europeans, and Ukrainians to achieve a ceasefire, there are no signs from Moscow that Putin is interested in ending the war. Nevertheless, the talks in Berlin were important," the minister said.

Pistorius considers the negotiations in Berlin a week ago to be important, as they show that Europeans have a say in negotiations on Ukraine's future and that European partners have aligned their positions with those of the US and Ukraine.

Read more: EU representatives did not participate in negotiations in Miami, - European Commissiont

Security guarantees and the role of the United States

When asked about Germany's participation in the security guarantees discussed at the Berlin meetings, in particular the "multinational forces led by Europe," Pistorius noted that the question of how to ensure peace is currently "hypothetical." He noted that Europeans have declared their "fundamental willingness to participate in European-led forces." This also makes it clear that it is now the turn of the US, which will have to make a significant contribution to security guarantees, the politician stressed.

"Together, we have enormous deterrent power," Pistorius is convinced.