EU representatives did not participate in negotiations in Miami, - European Commission

Representatives of the European Union did not participate in the peace talks that took place over the weekend in the United States.

This was stated by the deputy chief spokesperson of the European Commission, Olof Gill, according to Censor.NET, citing the European Parliament.

What is known?

"I have received confirmation that EU representatives did not participate in the negotiations in Miami," he said.

At the same time, European Commission spokesman Anwar El-Anouni assured that "we, as the EU and our member states, will continue to actively participate in peace efforts in line with our goal of promoting peace, as enshrined in our Treaties."

"We will remain in coordination with member states regarding their bilateral contacts for this purpose. And I would like to remind you here of the focus we have in our plan, namely two points: support for Ukraine A and pressure on Russia to force it to the negotiating table," El-Anouni concluded.

What preceded?

Over the weekend, talks were held in the US between representatives of the US and Ukrainian and Russian delegations.