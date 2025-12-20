RSP-6M2 radar hit in temporarily occupied Crimea, - General Staff

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian RSP-6M2 radar system has been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The radar station was hit in the Krasnosilskoye area. The station is designed to control air traffic, in particular to ensure accurate landing in poor visibility conditions.

"The defense forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive capabilities of the invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said.

What preceded it?

On December 11, it was reported that SSU drones had attacked Russian oil production infrastructure in the Caspian Sea for the first time.

On December 12, it became known that SOF soldiers, together with the Black Spark rebel movement, had struck two Russian ships near the Republic of Kalmykia in the Caspian Sea.

On the night of December 19, drones belonging to the Special Operations Forces struck a modern Russian patrol ship and a Lukoil drilling platform in the Caspian Sea.

Read also on Censor.NET: "Syzran" oil refinery and Temryuk seaport hit in Russia, - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine