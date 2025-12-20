ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12997 visitors online
News Striking Russia
1 700 5

RSP-6M2 radar hit in temporarily occupied Crimea, - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Russian radar system in Crimea

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian RSP-6M2 radar system has been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

The radar station was hit in the Krasnosilskoye area. The station is designed to control air traffic, in particular to ensure accurate landing in poor visibility conditions.

"The defense forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive capabilities of the invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said.

What preceded it?

Read also on Censor.NET: "Syzran" oil refinery and Temryuk seaport hit in Russia, - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (5319) Crimea (2430) radar locator (91)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 