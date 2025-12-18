Front line sees 183 combat engagements, 46 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 183 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the General Staff’s report.

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Enemy strikes

Today, Russian troops carried out 49 air strikes, dropping 111 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2,409 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,104 shellings of our troops’ positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled four assaults by the occupiers since the beginning of the day, with two combat engagements still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out one air strike, dropping three guided bombs, and fired 150 times on the positions of our troops and populated areas, seven of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times near Starytsia, Prylipka, Vovchansk, and in the directions of Okhrimivka and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions nine times toward the settlements of Kurylivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Novoplatonivka and Kupiansk. One battle is still ongoing.

Read more: 98 combat engagements recorded at frontline, most in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the Defence Forces’ positions nine times toward Chervonyi Stav, Stavky and Drobyshcheve, and in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka and Zarichne. Two engagements are still ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the Sloviansk direction; the occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Serebrianka and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no engagements have been recorded so far.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russians launched attacks 24 times on Ukrainian units’ positions in the areas of Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day the occupiers have tried 46 times to advance on Ukrainian units’ positions. The enemy attacked in the areas of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Filiia, and toward Toretske, Nove Shakhove and Novopavlivka. Fighting continues in two locations. According to preliminary data, 123 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, including 101 killed. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed seven UAVs, three vehicles, three motorcycles and one piece of special equipment. In addition, Ukrainian defenders hit 11 personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attempted 22 times to break through our defenders’ lines in the areas of Tolstoi, Oleksandrohrad, Stepove, Pryvilne, Verbove, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda and Rybne, and toward the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Ivanivka, Lisne and Nove Zaporizhzhia. Lisne, Oleksandrohrad and Havrylivka came under guided aerial bomb strikes.

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Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked our defenders’ positions 17 times in the area of Solodke, Zelene and Huliaipole, and toward Varvarivka and Dobropillia. Enemy aircraft struck Huliaipole and Ternuvate.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance toward Novoandriivka, Prymorske and in the area of Plavni, but were repelled. The enemy dropped aerial bombs on Orikhiv, Balabyne and Malokaterynivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, today the enemy carried out two unsuccessful offensive actions toward Antonivka.

No significant changes occurred in other directions.