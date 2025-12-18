98 combat engagements recorded at frontline, most in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., 98 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the briefing of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Hostilities in the north

Today, enemy artillery fire hit communities in border settlements, including Volfyne, Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Holyshivske, Popivka, Budivelne, Malushyne and Prohres in Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat clashes with enemy troops have occurred since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 56 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including four with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defence Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Starytsia and in the direction of Okhrimivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to breach the defenses of our defenders toward the settlements of Kurylivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka and Kupiansk.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,192,350 people (+1,730 per day), 11,427 tanks, 35,205 artillery systems, 23,758 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out four attacks toward Chervonyi Stav and in the areas of Novoyehorivka and Zarichne. One battle is still underway.

The Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the Sloviansk direction. The aggressor was active in the areas of Serebrianka and Zvanivka.

No combat engagements were recorded today in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 20 assault actions in the areas of Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar, and toward Ivanopillia, Stepanivka and Sofiivka. Two engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 35 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Filiia, and toward Toretske, Nove Shakhove and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding the line and have already repelled 28 enemy attacks. Fighting continues at seven locations.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to breach our defenses in the areas of Tolstoi, Oleksandrohrad, Stepove, Verbove, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda and Rybne, and toward the settlements of Ivanivka, Lisne and Nove Zaporizhzhia. The Defense Forces repelled nine enemy assaults, while five engagements are still ongoing. Lisne was hit by a guided aerial bomb.

Read more: 87 combat engagements since start of day: Pokrovsk direction remains most intense

Hostilities in the south

Since the start of the day in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the area of Solodke and Huliaipole and toward Varvarivka and Dobropillia, while three engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Huliaipole and Ternuvate.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out one attack toward Novoandriivka. The enemy dropped aerial bombs on Balabyne and Malokaterynivka.

No combat engagements have been recorded so far in the Prydniprovske direction.