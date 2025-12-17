87 combat engagements since start of day: Pokrovsk direction remains most intense

Since the start of the day, as of now, 87 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the General Staff’s press center.

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Shelling

Today, communities in border settlements came under enemy artillery fire, including Ryzhivka, Neskuchne, Sydorivka and Volfyne in the Sumy region.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat engagements with enemy forces have taken place since the start of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 60 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including seven using multiple launch rocket systems.

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Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defence Forces repelled four enemy attacks near the settlements of Lyman, Odradne and Dovhenke, and towards Izbytske. One more engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, no offensive actions by Russian occupiers have been recorded so far.

Situation in the east

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction the invading army carried out seven attacks towards the positions of Ukrainian units near Novovodiane, Kolodiazi, Drobyshcheve and Novoselivka, and towards Cherneshchyna. One battle is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled three enemy attacks. The aggressor was active in the areas of Serebrianka, Siversk and Pereizne, with one more engagement still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 assault actions in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 31 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka. The Defence Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 23 enemy attacks. Fighting continues in eight locations.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,192,350 people (+1,730 per day), 11,427 tanks, 35,205 artillery systems, 23,758 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivske direction, the enemy attempted to break through the defence of our troops in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Solodke, Pryvilne and Krasnohirskе, and towards Dobropillia. The Defence Forces repelled five enemy assaults, while four engagements are ongoing.

The settlements of Pidhavrylivka and Bratske came under airstrikes.

Since the start of the day, in the Huliaipole direction our defenders have repelled six attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole and towards Varvarivka, with two more combat engagements still ongoing. Enemy aviation struck the settlement of Sviatopetrivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attempted to advance twice in the area of Plavni.

Russian terrorist aviation struck civilian facilities in Zaporizhzhia and the settlement of Kushuhum with guided bombs.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no combat engagements have been recorded so far.

Read more: Russia has increased its grouping to 710,000 occupiers for offensive on front, - Syrskyi